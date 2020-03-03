NOPD searching for shell game armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- It's one of the oldest scams in New Orleans, the ol' shell game. NOPD detectives can remember con artists roping in victims on Canal Street for decades.

Now the NOPD is looking for a man who is accused of running one of the shell games on Canal. Police say that after a participant actually won the game, the suspect pulled a knife and robbed him of $2,000 and a gold chain.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. Police released three photos of the man who they say is responsible.

For the record, there are several people who can participate in one of the shell game scams. First, there's the person who is moving the shells. That person is called the tosser. There's often someone who looks like a player who keeps winning. That person is also part of the scam and is call the shill. Then there's the guy who is watching the whole thing in amazement while encouraging others who pass by to also get involved. He's called the roper. Finally, there's often a fourth person, the lookout, who uses a predetermined word to sound the signal that the game should breakup.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

