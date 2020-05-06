NOPD searching for porch pirate wearing Jimmy Graham jersey

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police department is trying to find whoever wore an old Jimmy Graham jersey to steal packages in the Carrollton area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 5:00 in the evening in the 8400 block of Sycamore. The home owner’s surveillance camera system recorded the theft.

The man is seen quickly grabbing a box that police say contained various items and running away from the area.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.