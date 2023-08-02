NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of stealing plants from the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 4:00 in the morning on Friday, July 14, in the 2500 block of Elder Street. Police also released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a woman is seen carrying plants to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to police she stole them.

It’s not the first case of its kind in that neighborhood. Less than two months ago, two people are accused of stealing marigolds from Bethune Elementary School. Police are not connecting the two incidents.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

