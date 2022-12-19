NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect who is accused of stealing a package from someone’s porch — but not until he checked the contents of the box. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
According to police, the crime occurred around 2:00 in the afternoon on December 2. Much of what happened was recorded by a security camera.
In the footage, you can see a man walk up to the porch of a home in the 4900 block of Spain Street in Gentilly. The man grabs a package from the porch, sits down in a chair and then begins to open the box.
It’s unclear what the item is, but the man decides to keep it. He also notices at one point that he has a security camera aimed at him.
If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.
So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.