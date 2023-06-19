NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a pair of suspects in a Mid-City business burglary investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened around 3:00 in the morning on June 16 at a business in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. Surveillance footage shows much of what happened.

In the footage, two men are seen in the area. One is walking and the other is riding a bicycle. Moments later, the man on the bicycle spots the open back door of a business that runs along the block. He goes inside while the other remains outside, police say, as a lookout.

In less than two minutes, the man who went inside the business emerges with both hands full of items. According to police, he took a blue tooth speaker, a case of water and two empty cash boxes from the business’ safe.

Police say the pair either entered a nearby home or walked down an ally to make their escape.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police locate or identify the suspects in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

