NOPD searching for multiple looting suspects accused of striking at the height of Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest multiple looting suspects who struck on August 29 as Hurricane Ida was ripping up southeast Louisiana.

According to police, the suspects targeted at least one business in the 4800 block of Downman Road. Police also released surveillance footage that shows perhaps a dozen or more people who police believe are responsible.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images, call CrimeStoppers at 504-811-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.