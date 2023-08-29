Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a man who robbed a Subway restaurant using a machete. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened on Wednesday, Aug. 16, around 12:30 p.m. at the Subway in the 200 block of North Carrollton Avenue. Much of what happened can be seen on security camera footage that was released by the NOPD.

In the footage, the robber is seen walking toward the business while wearing dark clothes and a mask. Once inside, the man is seen waving a machete and grabbing the store’s cash drawer.

According to police, the robber ordered the workers to empty the cash register into a black bag, but they refused. That’s when he stole the register and can be seen on the video walking away from the store toward the same direction he arrived from.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the robber, call CrimeStoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

