NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest two men who burglarized a lumber company. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little after 5:00 in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the 1400 block of South Rendon Street. The NOPD released security camera footage from the business that shows some of what happened.

In the video, the burglars are seen breaking down the door of the business and entering. Once inside, they’re seen searching a file cabinet and other areas of the office before walking out of the view of the camera.

The owner of the business tells WGNO News that the men only got away with a saw.

If you have information that could help lead police to the burglars, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

