NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working to find at least five bicycles that were stolen from a carnival krewe’s storage site in the Bywater. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Nov. 5 in the 3700 block of Dauphine Street.

The bicycles and tricycles that were stolen belonged to the Krewe of Kolossos. The krewe converts the cycles into decorative animal floats and participates in some of the biggest parades each carnival season.

The krewe shared some photos with WGNO News of the floats that were taken. The thieves stripped all of the artwork from the bikes which remain missing.

To see some of the damaged floats, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you would like to help the krewe raise its goal of $3,500 to replace the bicycles and tricycles as well as repair the artwork, you can make a GoFundMe donation.

If you have information that could help police locate the stolen property or the thieves who took it, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts