NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gunman who robbed two women in a parking lot at the edge of the French Quarter. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened a little after 3:00 in the morning in the 200 block of North Rampart Street. Police also released surveillance video that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen approaching the women with a gun in one of his hands. Seconds later, he raps one arm around one victim and prevents her from walking away. Police say that the man searched the women as well as their car and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Nobody was injured.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice