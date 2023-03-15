NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of stealing a motorcycle. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 6:00 in the morning on March 7 in the 3800 block of Elysian Fields. A residential security camera recorded video of the suspect walking with the motorcycle along a nearby residential street.

Police say the motorcycle is a 2006 Yamaha 1100 V-Star.

About a month ago, police also investigated a motorcycle theft from a residence on Verbena Street, about a mile from the Elysian Fields location.

If you have information that could help the NOPD identify or locate the person responsible for stealing the motorcycle, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450-people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

