NOPD searching for cycling, sliding package theft suspect

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a man who is accused of stealing packages in the Uptown area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Sunday, April 4, at about 6:20 in the evening. The homeowner’s security camera recorded much of what happened.

In the video, the suspect is seen riding a bicycle up to the house in the 1000 block of Upperline Street and walking up the steps to the front porch. He pulls two bags out of his pockets and uses them to carry away a pair of packages from the front porch.

The suspect is then seen sliding across the porch then pedaling away on his bicycle.

If you can help the NOPD determine the suspect’s name or location, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to testify in court, and you might be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.