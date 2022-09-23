NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a team of burglars who are accused of breaking into an Uptown CBD business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the morning at the Simply CBD store in the 4500 block of Magazine Street. Police also released surveillance video that shows much of what happened.

Police say the burglars were able to get into the building by going through a window where an air conditioning unit was placed. The video shows the trio going to the business’ cash register and removing items from the shelves.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects responsible for the burglary, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.