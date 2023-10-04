NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a team of car burglars who targeted a Mid-City street early Monday morning. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the car burglaries happened a little after midnight near the corner of Ulloa and Solomon Streets. Police released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the footage, a black SUV is seen arriving in the area. Moments later, the car burglars begin walking down the street — opening the doors or smashing the windows of the cars parked along the curb or even in driveways.

In all, the thieves were there for about three minutes, in no rush to carefully stop at each parked car.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the car burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

