NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for at least one car burglar who broke into cars outside of the tennis courts at City Park. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the burglaries happened around 8:15 at night on September 27 in the tennis center parking lot on Marconi Drive. Surveillance footage shows a man jump onto the hood of a Cadillac Escalade. Moments later, the man is seen around the driver’s door, and the SUV’s alarm lights begin to flash.

Police also released a surveillance clip that shows an SUV that they say was used in the getaway. Along with the Cadillac, the thief is accused of breaking into a Nissan. A laptop and a Louis Vuitton bag are among the items reported as stolen.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the car burglaries, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

