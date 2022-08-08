NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects who are accused in an illegal stunt driving investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Sunday, August 7, at the intersection of Almonaster Blvd. and Louisa Street. Police released some images of the suspects and the car they’re accused of using.

According to police, the driver is accused of reckless driving and aggravated flight. They say that they tried to get him to pull over, but instead he sped away from the scene.

The car that police say was involved was a black Chevy Camaro.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the images of the suspects and the Camaro, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court. You may also be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.