NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate an accused burglar who targeted a car in City Park. The crime happened right outside some of the doors to the New Orleans Museum of Art. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Monday, April 18. Security camera footage shows some of what transpired.

The video shows a group of bicyclists ride by the museum, and one of them stops and opens the unlocked door, according to police, of a Mercedes SUV. Police say nothing was stolen, but the car’s console was broken.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, check out the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.