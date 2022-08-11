NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of smashing the windows of a home and burglarizing it. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened in the 300 block of West Kenilworth Street on Thursday, August 4, around 1:15 in the afternoon. The NOPD released some home security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen approaching the backyard of a home then smashing a window by the swimming pool. Moments later, he’s seen exiting a different window that also appears to have been broken.

Police did not say what the man took from the home, if anything. In May, police released surveillance images from another crime in that same block of West Kenilworth when a team of four suspects was accused of burglarizing multiple homes in the same night.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect responsible for the residential burglary this month, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name, and you won’t be asked to testify in court. You may also be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.