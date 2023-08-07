NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest the person who stole an adult tricycle. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened early in the morning on Monday, July 31, in the 300 block of Wallace Drive in Gentilly. Police also released some security camera footage that shows some of what happened.

In one of the video clips, you see a man walking along the sidewalk in the neighborhood. In subsequent clips, he’s seen walking toward a house and then with, what police say, is the adult tricycle that was stolen.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for stealing the tricycle, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

