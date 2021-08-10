NOPD searching for accused catalytic converter thieves

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is hoping the public can help identify or locate a team of accused catalytic converter thieves. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on August 2 in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue. Surveillance video shows the suspect’s SUV driving down the street followed by one of the suspects on foot.

Police say the thieves cut multiple catalytic converters from cars. Often, thieves sell the metal from the devices to recycling businesses.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.