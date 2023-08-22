NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of burglarizing a business in Esplanade Ridge. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the man targeted a business in the 2200 block of Bayou Road on Aug 12 a little after 4:15 in the morning.

Police released surveillance footage from the area that shows the suspect wearing shorts but no shirt and pulling a wagon.

It’s not the first time we’ve reported a case with a suspect who used a wagon to wheel away from the scene with stolen items. The previous case happened a little over a year ago in Gentilly.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the latest suspect and the previous case involving a wagon, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate a suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

