NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is hoping to identify and arrest a trio of suspects accused in a car burglary and stolen credit card shopping spree investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 11. They say a woman’s Honda minivan was burglarized, and credit cards were among the items stolen.

Police also released security camera footage that shows three people entering a retail store on North Claiborne Avenue. They say the trio allegedly used the stolen credit cards to buy $2,000 in merchandise.

Police also released security camera footage that shows a white sedan that the suspects are accused of using.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video from the store where the stolen credit cards were used, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help the NOPD identify or locate anyone involved in the case, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts