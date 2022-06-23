NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department has released new images of two people who are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint on Thursday, June 23. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the pair used a car that was stolen during a carjacking in the 300 block of North Rampart for the second armed robbery in the 5700 block of General Diaz.

Police say the car that was stolen and used for the second crime was a newer model, silver Nissan Altima.

The suspects are accused of demanding the victim’s wallet at gunpoint. The NOPD reports the victim complied and the suspects left in the Nissan.

The pair is also accused of a car burglary and access device fraud that allegedly happened in the 2700 block of Carnot Street.

Anyone who knows who or where the suspects are is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal you name or testify in court to be eligible to earn a cash reward. So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

