NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for an Uptown residential burglary suspect who is accused of stealing a generator and a motorcycle. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on April 28 in the 7500 block of Jeanette Street. Police also released a few surveillance camera images of the suspect.

The images show a man riding a bicycle, walking with a motorcycle, and pushing a portable generator. According to police, the generator is Generac brand and the motorcycle is a red Honda CR250. Both items were taken from the victim’s shed, they say. Police also say that they’re only looking for those two items, not the bicycle that the suspect is seen riding in the first photo.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, check out the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.