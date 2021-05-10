NOPD releases video of alleged sex worker accused of a stabbing on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate suspects in multiple attacks in the French Quarter when the victims were either stabbed or cut with some sort of weapon.

In one of the cases, the NOPD released multiple pieces of surveillance camera footage of the suspect who police say is a sex worker who cut two people with a straight razor during an altercation at Willy’s Chicken Shack in the 700 block of Canal Street.

In another case on April 24, police say an unidentified man in a Chewbacca costume cut a man with a knife following a disagreement in the 700 block of Toulouse Street.

On April 5, police say a man got into a fight with another man inside of a business in the French Quarter and then stabbed the victim when the fight spilled over to the street in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

