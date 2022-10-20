NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Years before Louis Blackmon joined the NOPD, he was recognized for his leadership potential. Now, nearly a week after he was shot, his attacker remains on the lose. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

In 2015, WGNO interviewed Blackmon regarding the Honore’ Center at SUNO, which identifies and educates young people who show early potential for leadership. Blackmon told us then that he viewed it as an opportunity for more than just himself.

“And also give me a state to allow other young men from the community to see me and let them know that it’s possible to obtain a college degree also,” he said.

Last Thursday night (Oct. 13) Blackmon was off-duty when he was approached by an armed robbery, according to the NOPD, and a struggle ensued. Blackmon was shot once in the abdomen.

If you can help police identify or locate the person who shot Blackmon, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

