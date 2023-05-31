NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for a suspect in an investigation that started with a stolen car and ended in a shooting. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on May 10, in the 2000 block of Caton Street, they responded to a shooting. At the scene, they found one man who’d been shot. Police say the man spotted a car in a parking lot that belonged to his friend but had been stolen, and he was shot when he approached to car to try to recover it.

The shooter got away, and the car was found a short time later, torched.

About a week after the shooting, police released surveillance images of a man who they say was positively identified as being in the stolen car during the shooting.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance images of the suspect, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police locate or identify the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

