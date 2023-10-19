NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of suspects in a triple shooting investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4, around 12:45 in the morning in the 1600 block of Lizardi Street.

A witness told WGNO News that the shooters were waiting by a cinder block wall in the area and began firing on a car as it pulled out of a convenience store parking lot.

The witness reported seeing two victims get out of the car and hobble away from the scene, trying to get to safety.

Initially, police called it a double shooting but later changed the number of victims to three. Police say none of the injuries were life threatening.

The NOPD also released security camera footage that shows the accused shooters and the car that cops say was used to make their getaway. It’s described as perhaps being a Toyota Highlander.

If you have information that could help police with their investigation, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

