NOPD looking to arrest man accused of throwing food at people, vandalizing sign in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of throwing food at people in the French Quarter and vandalizing one business' sign. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Sunday, February 16, at about 6:30 in the morning in the 400 block of Dauphine Street. Police say the man threw food at workers and customers of a bar then punched the business' sign causing about $750 in damage.

Once he's identified and arrested, the suspect will face criminal damage charges.

If you can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

