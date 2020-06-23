NOPD looking for team of robbery suspects

Surveillance footage provided by NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for four suspects in an armed robbery investigation in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened on June 17 at about 6:30 in the evening at a convenience store in the 4600 block of General de Gaulle Drive. Police also released surveillance video that shows much of what happened.

According to police, a customer went into the store and purchased some gasoline and other items. Behind him in line was one of the four suspects who followed the man out to the gas pumps.

When the man returned to his car to pump the gas, three of the robbers converged on him. According to police, one of them had a gun and the suspect and the robber began to battle over the weapon.

While the two fought for the firearm, another robber opened the driver’s door of the victim’s car and removed cash from inside, police say.

During the fight over the gun, the victim was shot in the hand. Surveillance video shows the three robbers quickly running to a waiting pickup truck that was being driven by the fourth accomplice.

The video shows the robbers leaving the scene. The truck is a white Dodge with two black doors and a red quarter panel.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests