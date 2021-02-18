NOPD looking for suspect, not love, following Valentine’s Day armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a convenience store on Valentine’s Day. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened at a store in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. The department released surveillance video of the crime on its YouTube channel.

The video shows a man pull a gun on a worker at the store’s counter. Seconds later, the man works his way behind the counter and orders the worker to empty the cash registers. Less than two minutes after he walked to the counter, the armed robber was on he way out the door.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate whoever is responsible for the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.