NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to locate a man who is accused of firing a gun in the Warehouse District. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on April 5 in the 1100 block of South Peters Street.

Detectives released surveillance camera footage that shows a man running and possibly carrying a pistol. They’ve identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jeffery Quick.

Once arrested, police say Quick will be booked with illegal discharge of a firearm and criminal damage to property.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.



