NOPD looking for carjacking suspects who last appeared to be armed and hungry

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a pair of accused carjacking suspects. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the suspects are believed to have committed a carjacking on February 16 in the 2200 block of Dreux Street. The very next day, police say the pair drove the stolen car to a Taco Bell drive through in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects as they ordered their food. According to the NOPD, one of the suspects also had an assault rifle between his legs while at the business.

If you have information that could help detectives identify or locate the suspects in this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars once their cases aired on the Wheel of Justice.