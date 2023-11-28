NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the burglary of a Metro by T-Mobile store in Gentilly. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 4 in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the business located in the 3200 block of Gentilly Boulevard. The NOPD released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the video, the thieves are seen backing a U-Haul truck to the store and smashing the door glass then filling at least one bag with merchandise. About one minute elapsed from the time the glass was shattered until the truck pulled away.

Police did not reveal what was taken by the burglars or if the U-Haul was also stolen. The NOPD told WGNO News that the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the thieves, call Crimestoppers at (504)-82-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

