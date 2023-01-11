NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest an accused porch pirate who has no left hand. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 3:00 in the afternoon on December 27 in the 6300 block of General Haig Street.

Police say a man who has no left hand stole a package that had been delivered earlier in the day.

Police also say the man had an accomplice who drove a getaway car that’s described as a ‘greenish colored’ sedan.

The NOPD also released security camera images of the suspect and the car.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

