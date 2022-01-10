NOPD hoping to generate leads in theft investigation

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a man who is accused of stealing a generator from a storage shed. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Thursday, January 6, at about 7:45 in the morning in the 4400 block of Duplessis Street. Security camera footage shows much of what happened.

According to police, the homeowner saw the man in the storage shelter and called police. But when they arrived, he was already gone.

The security footage shows the man enter the shed then push, what police call, a Generac generator to the curb. There’s no footage revealing how the man left the scene, and police did not release any description of a getaway car.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the accused thief, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.