NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify three people who are accused of stealing a safe from a home. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on April 8 in the 2000 block of Carondelet Street. The NOPD also released surveillance video showing much of what happened.

In the video, two people are seen carrying — what police identify as a safe — to a car at the curb. The two could be women, although it’s difficult to know for certain. Also, there’s a man in the front, passenger seat of their getaway car which police say could be a Ford Mustang.

When we asked the NOPD what was in the safe, we were told that’s part of the ongoing investigation. When we visited the area and spoke with a neighbor, he told us that the man who owned the safe and lived in the home that was burglarized had since moved.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story. If you have information that could help police close the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

