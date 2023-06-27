NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for a homicide at the McDonald’s in the 1900 block of North Broad Street. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened around 8:45 at night on May 16. Police cordoned off the parking lot around the business where they found one victim. The man had been shot and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

In the weeks since the shooting, the NOPD has released multiple images of a man who is considered a person of interest in the case. Police told WGNO News that he has not been named a suspect yet because they don’t know his identity and do not have an arrest warrant for him.

If you can help solve the latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

