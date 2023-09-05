NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate the driver of a car that smashed into three parked cars in the Garden District. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 5:30 in the morning on Aug.17 in the 2300 block of Magazine Street. A car that was headed down the street crossed to the other side of the street and slammed into a line of parked cars. Three cars were damaged. At least one could be a total loss.

Security camera footage from a condominium building in the block shows the car cross the center line and hit the first parked car. An owner of one of the parked cars also provided WGNO News with photos of the damaged vehicles.

Police say the driver left the scene, so they have no idea who was behind the wheel. They also say that, while they did recover the car, they don’t know if it was stolen or used to commit other crimes.

The car owner says that the delay in determining if the car was stolen and who was behind the wheel is causing some insurance delays.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the crash and the damaged cars, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the person responsible for the crash, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts