NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect who used his own pistol and his victims’ gun to getaway with thousands of dollars. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Saturday, Nov. 5, around 5:20 in the morning at a convenience store in the 4700 block of Canal Street. Much of what happened can be seen from the store’s security camera footage that was released by police.

In the footage, the suspect is seen entering the store and pulling a gun on the two workers behind the counter. Then, according to police, the robber sees the store’s handgun and grabs that, too. In the end, cops say the man got away with $4k.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you can help police identify or locate the robber, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal you name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.