NOPD: Driver steals woman’s purse at bus stop, victim is dragged

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a man who attacked a woman at a bus stop and stole her purse. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened at a bus stop near the corner of Canal Street and North Broad Street on March 17 at about 3:00 in the morning. Police released surveillance video that shows some of what happened.

In the video, a man is seen getting out of a car and walking to the bus stop. While there, police say he stole a woman’s purse and returned to the car. Police also say that the woman was dragged a few feet when she tried to stop the man.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police identify or arrest the suspect, you could earn a cash reward simply by calling CrimeStoppers with your information. Also, you don’t have to testify in court to collect the cash.

So far, more than 420 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.