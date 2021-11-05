NOPD: Burglar makes getaway on Blue Bike

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect who used one of the new rental Blue Bikes to make his getaway. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the burglar struck on October 28. They say he stole a 50″ television from a home then returned about an hour later to steal a power drill from the same home. The crime happened in the 2000 block of Saint Claude Avenue, and police also say that surveillance camera footage shows the suspect leaving the scene on one of the Blue Bikes from the recently revived bicycle rental program in the city.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.