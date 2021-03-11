NOPD: 30 minutes after car burglary, stolen bank card used for $1k purchase

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find two suspects who are accused of using a stolen bank card to make a $1,000 purchase at a home supply store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, someone burglarized a car on Friday, March 5, at about 2:00 in the afternoon. The burglary happened in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue. Police say multiple credit/debit cards were among the items taken.

About 30 minutes later, police say one of the stolen cards was used to make a $1,000 purchase at the Home Depot store on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner.

Police released surveillance video from the Home Depot that they say shows two suspects making the purchase. Police did not say if they believe the two people shown in the video are also responsible for the car burglary earlier that same day.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police with their investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420-people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

