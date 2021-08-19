New photo released of Bourbon Street shooting suspect

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Bourbon Street that injured five people. Police also announced an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Bourbon Street on August 8. Initially after the attack, police arrested a 17-year-old in the area on a weapons charge but did not directly connect the teen to the shooting. Since then, detectives say they developed information that determined the teen was in fact also involved in the shooting that night. Police did not release the name of the teen or a photo of him, but did say they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest on updated charges.

On Wednesday, police also released a surveillance camera photo of a man who they say is also a suspect in the case. It’s the second released photo of the man whose identity remains unknown.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance photos, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police arrest the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.