New Orleans police want to arrest car burglary suspect — and get their stuff back

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a car burglary suspect who is accused of stealing some of the department's equipment. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, on Sunday, March 1, at a little after 4:00 in the morning, a car burglar targeted several vehicles in the 500 block of Barracks Street in the French Quarter. One of the cars that had its windows smashed contained some NOPD equipment.

Police say the thief stole an NOPD reflective traffic vest, a reflective rain coat, and a blue jacket with a badge and NOPD emblem on it.

The department located surveillance footage that cops say shows the suspect riding a bicycle in the area. To see the latest Wheel of Justice caper, including the surveillance video, click on the video button toward the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests