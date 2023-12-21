NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of burglars who targeted a Gentilly stone business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 5:00 in the morning on December 14 at the US Stone Outlet in the 3100 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Police also release some security camera footage from the business that shows some of what happened.

In the video, a white pickup truck is seen driving up to the business. Another clip shows two men inside the business after breaking open a door.

Workers say that the thieves were able to break through a gate to get onto the property, but the worker did not know what was stolen.

At lone point, it appears that a burglar tried to cover their tracks by diverting the angle of one of the security cameras at the business.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the burglars, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

