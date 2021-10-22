Nearly two years after the murder of David Quinn Price the case remains unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) On November 19, 2019, David Quinn Price was shot walking to a car in a Walmart parking lot. Nearly two years later, the case remains unsolved.

Price’s family says two men approached him and opened fire, striking him at least four times. They also say that Price got into an argument inside the store which may have led to the attack.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. To see the report, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

