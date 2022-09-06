NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning on August 29 at a home in the 4200 block of Mithra Street. Much of what happened was recorded by security cameras in the area. Police released footage of both the suspects and the car they’re accused of using.

In the video, one suspect is seen near the door of the home while gunshots are apparently fired by the front door. The suspect then leaves. There’s no word of any injuries in the case.

the latest Wheel of Justice report

If you can help police identify or locate the suspects accused in the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.