NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has two suspects and named multiple persons of interest in the shooting death of a New Orleans comedian, still the murder remains unsolved. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The shooting happened around 4:00 in the afternoon on December 23 at the Rouses in the 700 block of Baronne Street. According to the NOPD, Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was caught in the middle of a gunfight and killed.

Police have released the names of multiple persons of interest for questioning, hoping they may have seen something that could help identify the killers. Police also released security camera images of two men who they say are responsible for the crime.

Still the case remains unsolved. If you can help, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice