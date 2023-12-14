NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a rainy Dec. 17, 2015, police found the bodies of 25-year-old Lionel Delpit and 23-year-old Breon Stewart inside a Chrysler PT Cruiser. Both had been shot to death.

It happened at an apartment building parking lot in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Stewart was also pregnant at the time, and the New Orleans Coroner’s Office ruled that the unborn child was viable and was also killed by the gunfire.

Eight years after the attack, the case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the reward was even doubled for a while to $5,000.

Whoever is responsible for the murders may also face charges for the death of the child under Louisiana feticide laws.

If you can help detectives solve the case, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

